'Emily in Paris' Season-3 review: Episode 1 gets slow start

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 21, 2022, 07:40 pm 3 min read

'Emily in Paris' Season 3 is here

As 2022 is about to end, and we're all craving Christmas romcoms and light-hearted titles, Netflix is back with the third season of everyone's guilty pleasure show. Yes, it's Lily Collins-starrer Emily in Paris. Creator Darren Star's series has been in the buzz since its first season and had similar tropes and structures in the second season too. Here's our Episode 1 review.

Newer edge after probable twists

By the mid-second season, viewers became used to the probable twists but no one expected the final twist as the door for the third season was opened. The cliffhanger made us think about a lot of possibilities and it's time to see if any of our thoughts become reality. Does the third series continue to surprise you?

Storyline of the episode

Season 3 starts exactly where Season 2 ended. Emily Cooper is left with the most important life decisions—one, for which she worked all her career, and the other, a new yet exciting offer that can make her reach newer heights. She is in a catch-22 situation and the first episode just pushes the story forward for all characters and their sub-plots.

Keeping intact the Paris charm

As far as the first episode is concerned, the makers have managed to retain the same Paris charm—the old world charm, classic French romance in a modern world—it had for two seasons. That's a major ingredient and USP of this series. Camille and Gabriel, Emily and Alfie, Mindy and Benoit, Sylvie and Erik—all the romantic plots take off right in the first episode.

Cliffhangers compel one to watch the next episode

The cliffhangers of every episode have been on point and this season's first episode also lives up to the reputation. The thing about this series is that the episode might have anything but the last 10 minutes, the impact would be so huge that it would just compel one to watch the next episode. In the end, making the perfect binge-watch for December!

Slow start to the series

The series has a trademark pace in every episode and somehow the first episode felt like it was comparatively slow. The show gets your attention for the first five minutes and then it goes haywire for a while and again makes you concentrate during the last 15 minutes of the episode. Even though the episode as a whole works, it makes you feel weird.

Too much chaos in less than 40 minutes

The pace of the show makes you think that one must never have a complicated life like Cooper. Some complications actually exist because she has a certain connection with chaos. She is shortlisting resumes for Savoir, preparing a pitch for Sylvie's firm, planning her boyfriend's farewell party, and attending a client meeting in a less-than-40 minute episode. Just Imagine!

Keeping fingers crossed for next episodes

Even though with a slow start and a chaotic series of events in the first episode, it kind of crosses the finishing line with ease. Let's hope that we can say the same at the end of the series too. If not then we can go with the major takeaway from the episode—"not choosing is also a choice." Verdict of Episode 1: 3/5 stars.