Naga Chaitanya, Venkat Prabhu's next titled 'Custody'; first look revealed

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 23, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

Naga Chaitanya's first look from 'Custody' was released on Wednesday

On the birthday of Naga Chaitanya, the makers of his next movie announced the film's title as Custody. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, the Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama's first look poster was also revealed by the makers on Wednesday. Srinivasaa Chitturi has bankrolled it under his Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. This film marks Chaitanya's 22nd outing and Prabhu's 11th feature directorial.

Why does this story matter?

Prabhu is known for movies with quirky dialogues and witty twists that crack the audience up.

His recent directorial Maanaadu starring Silambarasan TR got highly positive reviews from critics and audiences.

Most of Prabhu's movies have done well, so expectations are pretty high for this film, too.

On the other hand, Chaitanya excels in comedy, so their combination makes it a worthy watch.

What does the poster show?

In the poster, Chaitanya can be seen being surrounded by cops and guns. He was also seen wearing a police uniform. The poster carried the tagline, "You must be the change you wish to see in the world." Sharing it, Chaitanya wrote, "Thank you @vp_offl and the entire team for this first look, really enjoyed working on this one and the journey so far!"

‘Let the hunt begin’

Prabhu shared the poster of Chaitanya and wished him a happy birthday. He wrote on Twitter, "Let's be the change we want to see in the world! Happy bday bro @chay_akkineni let the hunt begin!" Before the poster was released, the makers released Chaitanya's pre-look poster of the movie on Tuesday. Chaitanya shared the posters and thanked the makers for making his day special.

Meet the cast and crew of ‘Custody’

The film is shouldered by an ensemble of acclaimed actors on board. Krithi Shetty (Shyam Singha Roy fame) plays the leading lady, while Arvind Swami, Sarath Kumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, and Priyamani will be seen in supporting roles. Musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja is on board to compose music for this project, which will have Kathiir cranking the camera.