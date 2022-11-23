Entertainment

CBI rules Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha's death as accident

Nov 23, 2022

CBI has found no connection between the death cases of SSR and his former manager Disha Salian

In June 2020, Mumbai-based talent manager Disha Salian's sudden death piqued the interest of citizens across the country. More so because Salian died just a few days before the tragic passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Salian had managed Rajput in the past. Finally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded her death case. Per reports, CBI has ruled it as an accident.

Why does this story matter?

The entertainment industry found itself dealing with utter grief when Salian passed away at 28.

She was suspected to have died due to suicide on June 8, 2020.

Just five days later, Rajput, one of the A-listers Salian managed in her career, also passed away.

Soon, various conspiracy theories started ruling the conversations surrounding their demise.

The recent finding will certainly provide some clarity.

Salian passed away after falling off of 14th floor balcony

On Wednesday, reports stated that CBI has concluded Salian's death was accidental. She passed away after falling from the balcony of her 14th-floor Malad apartment due to a "loss of balance, while intoxicated," reported Economic Times. The people present at the scene have confirmed the same. Further, the agency noted that there is no connection between the deaths of Salian and Rajput.

No reason to believe Salian's death triggered Rajput's demise

"Since serious allegations were leveled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked, as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed in detail," the ET report quoted an unnamed CBI official as saying. They added there was no reason to believe her death had anything to do with Rajput's demise.

What had exactly happened that night?

Per the investigative officer, Salian was organizing get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. "The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat." Notably, following Rajput's death, some individuals claimed Salian's death had deeply impacted the actor.