Netflix unveils first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 18, 2023, 01:41 pm 1 min read

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' first look is now out

It's finally here! As we all were eagerly awaiting the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series Heeramandi, the OTT giant Netflix unveiled its teaser on social media on Saturday. The clip features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh as the protagonists. All of them look magnificent in it while exuding the "Bhansali magic."

First look seems promising

Releasing the teaser, Netflix India tweeted, "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful world of #Heeramandi." Notably, the first look of the web series was unveiled during Bhansali's interaction with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. The much-anticipated courtesan drama will have eight episodes.

Take a look at the teaser

Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful world of #Heeramandi 💫



Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/tv729JHXOE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 18, 2023