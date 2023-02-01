Entertainment

Netflix buys OTT rights of Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB 28'

Netflix buys OTT rights of Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB 28'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 01, 2023, 02:15 pm 1 min read

'SSMB 28' OTT rights have been sold to Netflix

Netflix India South tweeted that superstar Mahesh Babu's next film with director Trivikram Srinivas will stream on the OTT platform after its theatrical release. The working title is SSMB 28 and as per India Today, the South language rights have been bought at a whopping amount of Rs. 80 crore. The film is currently in production and reportedly the director has reworked the script.

Babu plans to make Hindi debut with SS Rajamouli

The Hindi rights of the film are not yet sold as Babu wants to make his Hindi debut with SS Rajamouli's action-adventure film. SSMB 28 stars Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. S Thaman has done the music for the film whereas it is bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations. The movie is slated to release this year.

Twitter Post

Penu thuphaanu thalonchaina choodaataniki memu ready. Meeru?#SSMB28 is coming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as a post theatrical release! 🤩#NetflixLoEmSpecial #NetflixPandaga #SSMB28 pic.twitter.com/34teGAQz2m — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 14, 2023