Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 25, 2022, 10:57 pm 3 min read

The British Royal family is celebrating its first Christmas after Queen Elizabeth II's death earlier in September this year. King Charles III is hosting his first Christmas at Sandringham this year. This also marks the first Christmas of the post-New Elizabethan age. While the family has always been in news, the attention on British royals increased after the release of Netflix's Harry & Meghan.

Britain's royal family has always dominated the headlines, be it Queen Elizabeth II's reign or King Charles III and Princess Diana's relationship.

The royals have been great fodder for the media, and ever since #Megxit in 2020, the coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has only increased.

Moreover, the recently released Netflix series Harry & Meghan, which created several controversies, has raised eyebrows.

What is 'Harry & Meghan' about?

Harry & Meghan is a docuseries revolving around the troubled relationship between the titular couple and the British royal family. It shows their account of events and whatever they faced when they stayed with the family. The duo also spoke about a hierarchy existing in the family. In its trailer, Prince Harry said, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Royal family united despite 'Harry & Meghan' controversies

As per Page Six, British royal family photographer Arthur Edwards spoke about their recent meeting ahead of Christmas. He said, "Them walking united down the aisle together...gave all the message to anybody they want to know: This family is united." Notably, ever since Prince Harry and Markle left their royal duties, their controversial statements haven't gone down well with the other royal family members.

Queen Elizabeth II's take on the then-proposed series

Criticizing the Netflix series, Edwards also spoke about Prince Harry's upcoming book. He said, "That will probably have some not-very-nice stories about the royal family in it. But he can't keep doing that. You can't keep attacking the family." Meanwhile, Gyles Brandreth's recent book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, claimed that the late Queen had called Harry-Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview and Netflix deal "television nonsense."

King Charles III's Christmas celebrations

King Charles III is expected to celebrate Christmas lavishly. Daily Express reported while his Christmas celebrations will have "immaculate high standards," they will honor the late Queen's traditions. The guest list includes Queen Consort Camilla and Prince and Princess of Wales—William and Kate Middleton—and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Princess Anne's family and other royal members will also be present.