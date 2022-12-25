Entertainment

Rahul Ravindran sends customized gift to Samantha; actor shares photos

Rahul Ravindran sends customized gift to Samantha; actor shares photos

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 25, 2022, 10:22 pm 2 min read

Director Rahul Ravindran sent a customized gift to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran has sent a customized gift to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She took to Instagram to thank Ravindran and shared a picture of the gift—a customized plague that termed her "Woman of Steel." In October, Ruth Prabhu opened up about her health condition and battle with the autoimmune disease myositis, following which she received love and support from fans and industry colleagues.

Why does this story matter?

In the recent past, many celebrities have opened up about their health conditions to help spread awareness and destigmatize such issues.

In a country like India, everyone is obsessed with cinema and looks up to their favorite celebrities as demigods.

These demigods speaking about health issues as a chink in their armors helps fans to relate with them and gain awareness of such problems.

Ravindran's message to the actor

Ravindran's customized plaque for Ruth Prabu featured the Superman symbol. Calling her "Sammy," the plaque referred to her as "Woman of Steel." The filmmaker penned a motivational poem encouraging the actor to fight her health issue. The first two lines read, "The tunnel is dark and there's no end in sight. It was promised, but there's no sign of the light."

Take a look at the gift Samantha received

A post shared by on

Vikram Bhatt extended support to Ruth Prabhu

Last month, director Vikram Bhatt extended support to Ruth Prabhu and expressed how much he was moved by her post on myositis. He also opened up about suffering from fibromyalgia—a chronic condition leading to muscle pain that affects the sleep cycle and memory, among others.

What is myositis?

The Family Man actor has been suffering from myositis, an autoimmune condition, for a few months. She also opened up about the physical and emotional fatigue. Myositis refers to muscle inflammation, and the person might face difficulty in walking, changing sitting or sleeping positions, and at times swallowing solid food. Ruth Prabhu took a break from work and also underwent treatment in the US.

On the work front

On the work front, Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in Yashoda, which was loved by the viewers. She also has the mythological drama Shaakuntalam lined up for release. Currently, she is filming Kushi starring opposite Vijay Devarakonda. Meanwhile, Ravindran was last seen in the 2022 Telugu film Sita Ramam and has the Tamil remake of The Great Indian Kitchen in the pipeline.