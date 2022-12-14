Lifestyle

Experiencing compassion fatigue? Here's how to deal with it

Experiencing compassion fatigue? Here's how to deal with it

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 14, 2022, 02:02 pm 3 min read

A caregiver needs care too

Long-term caregiving is no mean feat; if not balanced, it can take a toll on your mental health. It is perfectly normal to get attached and affected by another person's trauma and struggles, this impact is called compassion fatigue. It is time we admit that a caregiver needs care too. If you experiencing compassion fatigue, here's how you can deal with it.

What is compassion fatigue?

Also known as secondary trauma, compassion fatigue is the way someone else's trauma becomes your own. It is the physical, emotional, and psychological impact of helping others. Some symptoms may include feeling helpless and powerless in the face of the suffering patient, self-isolation, and withdrawal.

Join caregiver support groups

When you share your time with people experiencing similar circumstances, it makes it easier for you to deal with your worries. Join a caregiver support group with people in similar situations. They will truly understand what you are going through. As a result, you will feel less alone and be able to vent frustrations, learn new coping skills, and more.

Make self-care a priority

Taking care of yourself isn't an easy task. Before you exhaust yourself caring for others, it is important to prioritize self-care. Self-care will ensure that you remain mentally and physically healthy and will protect you against compassion fatigue. When you feel healthy within, you can provide care better. You can engage in self-care by exercising daily, eating healthy, and getting good sleep.

Spend time on hobbies

Taking regular breaks from caregiving to spend time on your hobbies is a great way to keep compassion fatigue at bay. People who pursue their hobbies are less likely to suffer from stress, low mood, and depression. Activities that get you out and about can make you feel happier and more relaxed, thereby improving your quality of life.

Spend time with friends

Keeping up with your social connections is an important part of maintaining balance while caregiving. Spending time with your friends will make you feel light and help prevent loneliness, isolation, and depression from taking over your mind. Chatting with your friends, sharing a meal, going shopping, or taking a walk together are great ways to de-stress and they spare you from caregiving worries.

Use healthy ways to cope with stress

A comfortable sofa, TV, and a bag of chips might tempt you after having a tough day. However, don't fall for such unhealthy coping techniques. Instead, adopt healthy coping mechanisms like taking a walk, meditating, deep breathing, and perhaps watching short funny videos on streaming platforms. The idea is to engage in things that will make you feel better and improve your well-being.