Take note of these five health benefits of wheatgrass

Dec 15, 2022

From digestion to skin, wheatgrass gives a lot of health benefits

Wheatgrass is considered a potent superfood that is packed with multiple health benefits. Growing from a plant called Triticum aestivum, many around the world consume it as fresh juice. However, it is also available in powdered and supplement forms in the market. Let's explore the top five health benefits of wheatgrass and why it should be a part of your diet.

Helps in digestion

Wheatgrass is loaded with heavy enzymes that foster digestion by helping your body break down food and absorb the required nutrients. In addition to this, it is also quite helpful in detoxifying the intestines, which further helps you get rid of many gastrointestinal problems like gas, bloating, and abdominal discomfort. People down with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or constipation can also consume wheatgrass.

Boosts immunity

If you are improving your diet to boost your immunity, you may want to consider wheatgrass to it. Packed with calcium, proteins, magnesium, iron, phytonutrients, and about 17 amino acids, this green bundle of goodness can help ward off various infections and diseases. Not just that, it is loaded with vitamins A, C, E, K, and B complex which makes it more immunity-friendly.

Helps manage diabetes

Wheatgrass can come across as a good source of nutrition for those down with diabetes. According to an animal study published back in 2014, wheatgrass improved blood sugar levels in rats that were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. This has been associated with the fact that wheatgrass has compounds that are similar to insulin that lowers down the glycemic index of food.

Improves cognitive function

Dealing with stress or anxiety and want to relax your mind? Well, wheatgrass may come to your rescue. Packed with neuroprotective effects, this herb can improve overall mental function, relieve anxiety, and even help ward off Alzheimer's disease, as backed by a study published in 2010. Not just that, wheatgrass has properties that may also prevent memory loss and improve various functions.

Good for skin

Wheatgrass features an abundance of antibacterial properties that make it an effective remedy against many skin infections. The chlorophyll in it can help prevent pimples, psoriasis, and eczema as published in a study conducted in 2012. What's more? Well, it is loaded with anti-aging properties that destroy free radicals in our body caused owing to oxidative stress.