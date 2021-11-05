'Major': What do we know of the Adivi Sesh-led film?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 05, 2021, 05:07 pm

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, 'Major' will celebrate martyred Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Adivi Sesh's multilingual war drama, Major is all set to hit the big screens on February 11, 2022. The film is based on the life of late Indian Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. At age 31, he was martyred in action during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. Let us find out more about this film.

Details

Story will revolve around the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, and Revathy in pivotal roles. Major will be getting a worldwide premiere at the theaters, said makers. Not just the braveheart's demise, the film will also show the events that unfolded after the tragic event. Its producer Sharath Chandra informed that they have wrapped up shooting for this venture.

Observation

Unnikrishnan's life from teenager to Army officer will be shown

Makers now want to focus on marketing Major. While announcing the date, they had also released a video that gave us a glimpse of the film's making. Going by it, we could understand that Sesh's transformation as an Army man from a teen will be shown in the film. Manjrekar will play his love interest and Dhulipala will be seen in an NRI's avatar.

Updates

Shooting went on for 120 days in 75 different locations

Raj and Revathy will be his parents. The film's shooting reportedly got over in 120 days and makers erected eight sets for the film in 75 different locations. The multi-lingual project will be released in three languages, namely Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. Sony Pictures Films India and Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's home banner GMB Entertainment have bankrolled the project, along with Chandra.

Information

Film's satellite rights have already been sold

With this film, Sesh marks his debut in Bollywood. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is targeting the Valentine's Day period, will be giving it stiff competition. As per some reports, the film's Hindi satellite rights have already been sold to Sony TV for a stunning amount of Rs. 10 crore. Its overseas rights have been grabbed by Weekend Cinema and South Star International.