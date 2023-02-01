Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife's lawyer makes shocking claims against 'Haddi' actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui sent him a divorce notice in March 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been embroiled in controversies over his personal life since the time his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui sent a divorce notice to the Haddi actor in 2021. In the latest update, Aaliya's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee made fresh claims against Siddiqui and his family, alleging that they deprived his client of "food, bed, bathroom to take bath" in the past week.

Why does this story matter?

Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in 2009 and are parents to a daughter (Shora Siddiqui) and a son (Yaani Siddiqui). After 11 years of their marriage, Aaliya sent a divorce notice to Siddiqui in March 2021, via WhatsApp﻿ and email.

The couple reportedly were having troubles in their marriage for almost a decade before Aaliya decided to seek separation from the actor.

Aaliya's lawyer asserted fresh claims against actor and his family

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Aaliya's advocate alleged that the actor's family has tried all possible ways to remove her from the house. "They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station, after sunset," Rizwan told the daily.

No food, bed, bathroom provided to Aaliya, claimed her lawyer

The lawyer made a serious allegation saying that "not only her relationship with Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned before the police officer, but even the legitimacy of the minor son was questioned." He further alleged that the actor's family gave Aaliya "no food, no bed, and no bathroom to take bath" in the past week, adding that CCTV cameras were installed where she's staying.

Aaliya on their divorce

In an old interview, Aaliya revealed that the decision to send across a divorce notice to Siddiqui was taken during the COVID-19 lockdown. "We have been having problems for the last 10 years... Now, during the lockdown, I got thinking and thought I had to end this marriage," Aaliya told Indian Express. Aaliya is presently staying at the Manto actor's Andheri residence in Mumbai.