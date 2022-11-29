Technology

WhatsApp on iOS: Now add captions while forwarding docs, videos

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 29, 2022, 04:46 pm 2 min read

The forwarded messages will be end-to-end encrypted

WhatsApp has released a new stable update for iOS with build number 22.23.77. It introduces the ability to forward documents, videos, images, and GIFs, with a caption. Users can experience this new feature by installing the latest app version from the App Store. Currently, it is getting released in a phased manner, and a broader rollout is expected in a few days.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp is improving the user experience by pushing new features on mobile as well as desktop app versions.

The Meta-owned platform has now introduced the latest update for iOS, which is a bug-fix firmware, according to the official changelog.

To note, the forwarded media will be end-to-end encrypted. This feature was recently made available to some beta testers.

How to use this feature?

Once you have installed the latest WhatsApp version from the App Store, follow the usual data forwarding process. Upon clicking on the 'Forward' arrow to share an image, video, or document, you will see a new view (on the screen's bottom). In this section, you can simply add some text as a caption. You can also remove the caption, using the dismiss button.

What about its availability?

The ability to add a caption to images, videos, GIFs, and documents, is rolling out to select users. You may check for it on your iPhone after getting the latest WhatsApp version. It is expected to be released to more individuals in the coming days.

WhatsApp is also working on other features

WhatsApp is also working on introducing several new features. Soon, users will be able to post 30-second voice statuses. The facility is expected to be made available for testing on iOS soon. Additionally, the platform is developing an official app for desktop users. It will announce new updates and assist users via a dedicated chat.