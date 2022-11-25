Technology

Upcoming WhatsApp features: Voice status, Chat for desktop, Calls tab

WhatsApp is expanding its status feature and will soon allow you to post voice messages as well. According to WABetaInfo, the voice status feature is under development at present and will soon be tested on the iOS beta. The Meta-owned app is also working on an official WhatsApp chat for help and tips, and a Calls tab feature for its desktop client.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging platform, is leaving no stone unturned to enhance the user experience.

The company has finally decided to let you record voice messages in the status feature.

The Meta-owned app has also been hard at work to make the desktop version more user-friendly. The upgrades include a screen lock facility, call history, and the ability to conduct polls.

You will be able to post a 30-second voice status

The new feature will allow you to post a voice note, with a maximum time limit of 30 seconds. You will now see an additional microphone symbol at the bottom of the status window to record your voice clip. As it is customary with WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption policy, voice status will only be visible to those contacts specified by you in the privacy settings.

Official WhatsApp Account will also be extended to desktop users

The Meta-owned app is also developing an official WhatsApp Account for its desktop users. Similar to how the company announces new features and provides tips via its app on iOS and Android devices, the desktop version will also get a dedicated chat for the same purpose. It will be a read-only conversation and you can also mute or ban the chat.

WhatsApp has started rolling out Calls tab

WhatsApp has also started rolling out the Calls tab feature which would allow you to make audio and video calls from your desktop as well. However, it is currently available to some beta testers under the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.224.6.4.0 update. The company recently extended the polls feature for its desktop client. This option is already available to Android and iOS users.