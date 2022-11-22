Technology

WhatsApp Desktop app to get new screen lock feature

WhatsApp Desktop app to get new screen lock feature

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 22, 2022, 03:41 pm 2 min read

The screen lock feature will be optional (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a screen lock facility for its desktop version. According to WABetaInfo, it will be an optional feature and users will now be able to set a login password from their computer, to prevent unauthorized access to their account. It is currently under development and will be rolled out to beta users in the future.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp is now taking a keen interest in strengthening its security.

If you have been sharing your PC and were worried about the privacy of your personal messages, then this new feature will be for you.

Reportedly, the platform is also developing a feature that would allow Mac users to lock the app by using Touch ID if a fingerprint sensor is available.

How to use this feature?

With the screen lock feature, users will be able to set a login password on their desktop and it will be saved locally. This feature could be enabled from 'Settings.' Users will have control over when the app will ask for a password. In case you forget the passcode, you will have to log in to WhatsApp Desktop again.

Android and iOS users got this feature 3 years ago

Three years ago, the screen lock feature was rolled out on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. This served as a security check to prevent snoopers from gaining access to your personal conversations when you are not around. Finally, the Meta-owned company has decided to implement it on the desktop version. This will surely provide more privacy when accessing the app on large screens.

When will the facility be available?

The new screen lock option for desktops is currently under development. Soon, beta users of the app will get to test the latest feature. It will be rolled out to a larger audience via a future update.