Technology

WhatsApp disables 'View Once' messages on all desktop apps

WhatsApp disables 'View Once' messages on all desktop apps

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 03, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The 'View Once' feature has been disabled on WhatsApp Desktop beta version

WhatsApp has decided to end support for 'View Once' messages on its desktop client. According to WABetaInfo, this change has already been brought to certain beta users and a wider roll out is expected to happen soon. In the coming days, you will not be able to send or receive 'View Once' messages on your WhatsApp desktop version, macOS app or Windows app.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp is extremely cautious about safeguarding the privacy of its users. The popular messaging app is working hard to strengthen its security features.

Perhaps that is why the 'View Once' feature on the web client as well as desktop apps has been disabled.

This follows the company's most recent update of 'screenshot blocking' for messages exchanged via 'View Once' feature.

Developments The 'View Once' feature has been disabled from November 1

The change in the 'View Once' feature is applicable to WhatsApp versions on Desktop, Windows, and macOS from November 1. However, the feature is still in beta testing phase. If you receive a 'View Once' message on WhatsApp Desktop, you will see a prompt: "You received a view once message. For added privacy, you can only open it on your phone."

Feature What is the reason behind the change?

The 'View Once' option is a coveted feature among WhatsApp users, mainly because of the privacy it offers. Since people mostly use desktop client of WhatsApp during work, such private messages may lose their confidentiality when viewed on a larger screen. WhatsApp has also disabled screen shot or screen recording of 'View Once' messages so as to preserve the private nature of the messages.

Information WhatsApp recently released blur effects on the desktop version

Recently, WhatsApp brought new changes to its drawing editor. The app has released two different blur effects which allow users to censor images. This feature is available on the desktop version of the app.