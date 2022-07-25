Technology

Upcoming WhatsApp features: Unread chat filter, Past Participants, and more

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 25, 2022, 03:04 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp will soon show left members of a group (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

The world's most popular messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a slew of new features to keep users interested. From showing users the past participants of a group to keeping disappearing messages even after their expiration, several new updates are in the pipeline. Here are a few features which we cannot wait to have on our devices soon.

Feature #1 You can find out a group's past members

WhatsApp is working on a feature called 'Past Participants' that will allow members of a group to check who left the chat in the past 60 days. While new members will able to assess the details of the group, the identity of anyone who secretly wants to leave the chat will be exposed. The facility is now available on WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.16.0.70.

Feature #2 A method to view expired disappearing texts is on way

Users will soon be able to keep disappearing messages even after their expiration. These messages will be stored in a new section of the chat info called 'Kept messages.' All participants in the conversation will be able to open this section. However, group admins will be able to limit this feature. This facility should arrive in a future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta.

Feature #3 There will be a filter for unread chats

The instant messaging platform will soon allow users to filter their chats by displaying only the ones that will contain new messages. The unread chat filter will permit people to view the list of all their unread chats, even if they have been marked manually earlier. The feature is being rolled out on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.14 right now.

WhatsApp will soon permit users to react to status updates with eight emojis. They include Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Hundred Points, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, Crying Face, and Folded Hands. Once the reaction is sent, the emoji will be seen as a status reply within the chat. The feature will arrive on Desktop and Android.

Information The gallery view for WhatsApp desktop will be redesigned

The WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2227.2.0 update will offer a redesigned gallery view while opening media. It will deliver improvements in performance, and recently used stickers will be synced between the phone and desktop app.