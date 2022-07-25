Technology

OPPO Reno8, Enco X2 now available for purchase in India

OPPO Reno8, Enco X2 now available for purchase in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 25, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

The Reno8 comes in two different colorways (Photo credit: OPPO)

The OPPO Reno8 and Enco X2 are now up for grabs in India via Flipkart. The Reno8 is retailing at Rs. 29,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration. Buyers can get up to Rs. 3,000 off on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and SBI credit and debit card transactions. The brand's latest TWS earbuds, the Enco X2, can be purchased at Rs. 10,999.

Design and display The handset gets a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Reno8 has a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a triple camera arrangement. The device flaunts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 409ppi pixel density, a 90Hz refresh rate, 800-nits peak brightness, 180Hz of touch sampling rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is offered in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black shades.

Information It has a 32MP front-facing camera

In the rear camera department, the Reno8 is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC fuels the device

The Reno8 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset boots ColorOS 12.1 based on the Android 12 operating system. Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery which has support for 80W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Key features What are the highlights of OPPO Enco X2?

The Enco X2 features an IP54-rated in-ear design with an 11mm dynamic driver and a 6mm planar diaphragm driver. The earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency modes. Each earbud has a 57mAh battery, promising up to 9.5 hours of playback. The case houses a 566mAh battery with up to 40 hours of playback. It supports wired and wireless charging.