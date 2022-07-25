Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Apple iPhone 12 available with Rs. 13,900 off

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 25, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 12 is capabe of filming in 4K at 60fps via front and rear cameras (Photo credit: Apple)

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is live and you can get attractive offers on a host of items, including gadgets and smartphones. If you have been planning to get a new iPhone, this deal is worth checking out. The e-commerce giant is selling the iPhone 12 with a massive discount of Rs. 13,901, along with attractive bank and exchange offers.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The iPhone 12 is listed on the official website at Rs. 65,900 for its 64GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart, this model is retailing at Rs. 51,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 13,901. You can also avail up to Rs. 17,000 off by exchanging an eligible smartphone. In addition, you can get 10% off on Axis Bank and Kodak Bank credit card transactions.

Design and display The smartphone gets an IP68-rated build

The iPhone 12 features a notch for the selfie camera and Face ID gadgetry, slim bezels, an aluminum frame, and "ceramic-shield" glass protection. It gets an IP68-rated body. The device boasts a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display with a 460ppi pixel density, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, HDR10, and 1,200-nits of maximum brightness. The handset weighs 162g and measures 7.4mm in thickness.

Information It features 12MP dual rear cameras

The iPhone 12 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals The device is backed by Apple A14 Bionic SoC

The iPhone 12 is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, mated with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with iOS 15. Under the hood, it draws power from a 2,815mAh battery that supports 20W wired and 15W wireless charging. For connectivity, the handset has support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Lightning port.