#DealOfTheDay: Apple iPhone 12 available with Rs. 13,900 off
Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is live and you can get attractive offers on a host of items, including gadgets and smartphones. If you have been planning to get a new iPhone, this deal is worth checking out. The e-commerce giant is selling the iPhone 12 with a massive discount of Rs. 13,901, along with attractive bank and exchange offers.
The iPhone 12 is listed on the official website at Rs. 65,900 for its 64GB storage variant. However, on Flipkart, this model is retailing at Rs. 51,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 13,901. You can also avail up to Rs. 17,000 off by exchanging an eligible smartphone. In addition, you can get 10% off on Axis Bank and Kodak Bank credit card transactions.
The iPhone 12 features a notch for the selfie camera and Face ID gadgetry, slim bezels, an aluminum frame, and "ceramic-shield" glass protection. It gets an IP68-rated body. The device boasts a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display with a 460ppi pixel density, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, HDR10, and 1,200-nits of maximum brightness. The handset weighs 162g and measures 7.4mm in thickness.
The iPhone 12 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide lens. On the front, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
The iPhone 12 is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, mated with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with iOS 15. Under the hood, it draws power from a 2,815mAh battery that supports 20W wired and 15W wireless charging. For connectivity, the handset has support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Lightning port.