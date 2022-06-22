Business

What is credit, debit card tokenization rule effective July 1

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 22, 2022, 01:53 pm 2 min read

Card tokenization is applicable only to online transactions within India (Photo credit: Reuters)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated card-on-file (CoF) tokenization for domestic online purchases via credit and debit cards from July 1. Now, to protect privacy, merchants will not be permitted to store customer data like card numbers and card verification value (CVV) on their servers. To recall, the tokenization deadline was moved from January 1 to July 1 to ensure a smooth transition.

Context Why does this story matter?

The tokenization process is not compulsory and is done for free. It is only applicable to online transactions within India and promises a smoother as well as secure payment experience.

Customers can also select where the tokens will be used and set up limits.

It is believed that instances of data breaches will be reduced and the privacy of customers will be safeguarded.

Definition What is tokenization?

RBI describes tokenization as a replacement of the card details with an alternate code known as a 'token.' "It shall be unique for a combination of card, token requestor (the entity which accepts the request from the customer for tokenization of a card and passes it on to the card network to issue a corresponding token), and the device."

Information What are the problems of not tokenizing a card?

It is not mandatory for credit card and debit card users to get their cards tokenized. However, in case it is not done, customers will have to type the card details every time something is bought online since merchants will not store any card-related data.

Process What are the steps of tokenizing a card?

You can head to a shopping website/application and initiate a transaction. At the time of checkout, select your preferred card payment option and enter the CVV details. Then, click on 'Secure your card' or 'Save card as per RBI guidelines,' tap on save, and enter OTP. The credit or debit card is now successfully tokenized and secured.