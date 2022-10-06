Technology

New WhatsApp feature disables screenshot for 'View Once' messages

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 06, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

The new feature is being tested on the beta version of the app (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

A while ago, WhatsApp introduced the 'View Once' feature which permitted users to share pictures or videos viewable only once. Now, according to WABetaInfo, an updated version of this feature is in the works that prevents users from taking a screen shot of 'View Once' messages. The screen recording option is also be disabled. The feature is currently available for beta users.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the reasons behind the widespread success of WhatsApp is its end-to-end encryption. The developers of the messaging app do not take security concerns lightly.

To close the privacy loophole of the 'View Once' feature, the app will prohibit screenshots and screen recording options.

Nevertheless, one can still use secondary devices to capture the picture/video being shared.

Privacy Here's how WhatsApp is making 'View Once' feature more secure

Just as the name suggests, the 'View Once' feature was only meant to allow one-time access to photos and videos. Users cannot save, forward, or export these messages. However, screenshots emerged to be a clever hack to bypass this privacy option. Now, WhatsApp has decided to block screenshots. If a user takes a screenshot of View Once message, the image will appear black.

Information The feature is yet to be released

WhatsApp has not revealed when this feature would be rolled out in the stable channel. Currently, the feature is being tested on beta version of the app on Android devices.

Upcoming features WhatsApp has several new features in tow

The Meta-owned messaging platform has been working on many features. A few of them include hiding the 'online' status, alerts for missed calls during the 'Do not Disturb' mode, sharing voice notes as Status, and links for an audio/ video call using the 'Call Links' option. In the future, users will have the flexibility to hide/show their contact numbers in business groups as well.