Technology

Facebook introduces new feature that lets you customize your feed

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 06, 2022, 01:17 pm 2 min read

The new feature on Facebook will help make the Feed more personal (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta has been working on perfecting its algorithms to show users only relevant content. Content that they are interested in. Now, the company has rolled out a new feature that will help Facebook users weed out less relevant content from their Feed. Users will be able to 'customize' the feed to their liking with the help of the new feature.

Context Why does this story matter?

Social media is at an all-time high now, and it is only going to grow further. With the amount of content now available on social media, the relevancy of what we see is more important than ever.

With the help of artificial intelligence, Meta has been trying to serve its users tailor-made content. The new feature on Facebook is a step in that direction.

New feature There are 'Show more' and 'Show less' options

In its blog post, Meta says that the new feature helps "you customize what you see in your feed." From now on, you will see "Show more" or "Show less" on posts from people or communities you are connected with and recommended posts. Depending on what you choose, you can decide the kind of content you want on your Feed.

Customization or not? The option you choose will temporarily increase or decrease scores

Meta calls the new feature customization, but is it really? By selecting 'Show more,' you will "temporarily increase the ranking score of that post and posts like it." Similarly, if you select 'Show less," the ranking score will go down. These scores will be taken into consideration by Facebook's algorithms to improve the relevancy of posts you see on your Feed.

Availability 'Show more' and 'Show less' will appear periodically on posts

The option to select 'Show more' or 'Show less' will not be available on every post. According to Meta, the option will be shown "periodically." The company also plans to add the option to the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. Meta is also testing the same feature in Reels on Instagram. We don't know when it will be rolled out widely.

Will Facebook's new feature help make the Feed more personal? Only time will tell. We should mention that YouTube has a similar feature. However, a recent study said that YouTube's tools are almost ineffective.