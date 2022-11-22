Technology

LG showcases 'invisible' speakers that could revamp car interiors

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 22, 2022, 03:33 pm 2 min read

The Thin Actuator Sound Solution will be showcased at CES 2023 (Photo credit LG)

LG Display has announced "Thin Actuator Sound Solution," a brand-new form of sound system for automobiles. It will offer an uncompromised audio experience, the company claims. Due to its incredibly thin, lightweight, and compact design, this new sound technology can be installed in several parts within the four-wheelers including the dashboard, pillars, headrests, and headliner. Its commercialization will begin in 2023 first half.

Why does this story matter?



LG Display is said to be the world's leading innovator when it comes to display technology. The firm's upcoming tech is expected to herald a new era of automotive infotainment.

The Thin Actuator Sound Solution is a collective effort of LG and a global audio company.

In the years ahead, this technology may eventually replace the conventional speakers in automobiles.

The component measures just 2.5mm in thickness

LG Display says its Thin Actuator Sound Solution is eco-friendly because it doesn't use rare earth elements like Neodymium (Nd) which is generally used in conventional speakers. The mini-speaker bears a passport-like size. Dimensions-wise, it measures 150mmx90mm, 2.5mm in thickness, and 40g in weight. Compared to conventional car audio systems, this new innovation is just 30% in weight and 10% in thickness.

It can be installed at various places within the cabin

LG Display has used film-type exciter technology, which allows the Thin Actuator Sound Solution to turn off the vibration caused by display panels and other materials within the car cabin. This way it delivers a rich, 3D immersive audio experience. The new sound technology can be mounted on the dashboard, headliner, pillar, and headrests, thereby eliminating speaker grills, and making the interior clean.

It will be showcased at CES 2023

LG Display has planned to present the Thin Actuator Sound Solution at CES 2023. It will be commercialized in the first-half of 2023. "We have transformed the conventionally heavy and bulky speaker into a high-quality 'invisible' sound solution to elevate space, design, and eco-friendly factors and provide a next-level sound experience," said Yeo Chun-ho, Vice President and Head of LG Display's Business Development Division.

LG Display's new tech has received CES 2023 Innovation Award

Due to its eco-friendly form factor, compact design, and sound innovation, The Consumer Technology Association has awarded the Thin Actuator Sound Solution with the CES 2023 Innovation Award in the 'In-Vehicle Entertainment and Safety' category.