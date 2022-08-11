Technology

WhatsApp brings screenshot blocking, hiding online status, and more features

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 11, 2022, 03:53 pm 3 min read

WhatsApp will soon allow you to exit groups silently

WhatsApp has lately been focusing on improving its privacy-related features. The company has now announced that it will soon roll out a new feature that will stop users from taking screenshots of 'View Once' messages. The messaging platform announced this via a blog post. The feature is currently under testing. The company is also rolling out two other privacy and security updates this month.

WhatsApp has been consistently updating the messaging platform this year. With the new updates, the company has given special importance to improving the privacy credentials of the app.

Most of its competitors attract users with the added privacy on offer. Despite being the runaway leader in the market, it seems that the company aims to attract users of rivals like Telegram as well.

WhatsApp had introduced View Once messages feature last year. It enabled users to send an image or a video that can be viewed only once. However, users were able to take screenshots of the same. The new privacy update will provide an added layer of protection to the feature wherein the receiver will not be able to take a screenshot of the message.

"We're enabling screenshot blocking for View Once messages for an added layer of protection. We're testing this feature now and are excited to roll it out to users soon," said WhatsApp.

Once screenshot blocking is available, if a user tries to take a screenshot of a View Once message, a message saying "Screenshot was blocked for added privacy" will be displayed. Without the update, the purpose of View Once messages will be defeated. WhatsApp took inspiration for the feature from Snapchat. Snapchat sends users a notification if someone takes a screenshot of a self-destructing message.

Along with screenshot blocking, WhatsApp has announced two more privacy updates. One will let users leave groups silently, while the other will let users choose who can see when they are online. The former will let members leave group chats silently. From now on, only the admin will be notified if someone leaves a group. All users will receive this feature this month.

Lastly, WhatsApp is testing the ability to decide who sees you when you're online. You'll find the feature along with 'Last seen' privacy setting. Under 'Who can see when I'm online,' users will be able to choose between two options - 'Everyone' and 'Same as last seen.' In 'Last seen,' there are three options to choose from: 'My contacts,' 'My contacts except...,' and 'Nobody.'