Moto G62 launched in India at Rs. 18,000: Check features
The Moto G62 has been launched in India starting at Rs. 17,999 for its base 6GB/128GB configuration. As for the key highlights, the device features an LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is offered in Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue shades. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting August 19.
- Motorola's ever-expanding G-series has received another entrant in India.
- Following the launch in the European market back in June, the Moto G62 has now arrived here.
- The Indian counterpart bears a different chipset than the European model which houses a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset.
- The device is aimed at buyers looking for a feature-packed 5G handset at an affordable price tag.
The Moto G62 sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a vertically-aligned triple camera module. The device boasts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 405ppi pixel density. It houses a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. The phone comes in Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue colors.
In the rear camera department, the Moto G62 houses a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
The India-specific Moto G62 draws power from a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device boots Android 12-based MyUX and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Moto G62 bears a price tag of Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart from August 19 onward. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,500 off via HDFC Bank credit cards.