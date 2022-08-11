Technology

Moto G62 launched in India at Rs. 18,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 11, 2022, 01:58 pm 2 min read

The Moto G62 has an IP52-rated water-repellent design

The Moto G62 has been launched in India starting at Rs. 17,999 for its base 6GB/128GB configuration. As for the key highlights, the device features an LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is offered in Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue shades. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting August 19.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola's ever-expanding G-series has received another entrant in India.

Following the launch in the European market back in June, the Moto G62 has now arrived here.

The Indian counterpart bears a different chipset than the European model which houses a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset.

The device is aimed at buyers looking for a feature-packed 5G handset at an affordable price tag.

Design and display The device has a 120Hz LCD screen

The Moto G62 sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a vertically-aligned triple camera module. The device boasts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 405ppi pixel density. It houses a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. The phone comes in Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue colors.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Moto G62 houses a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The India-specific Moto G62 draws power from a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device boots Android 12-based MyUX and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G62: Pricing and availability

The Moto G62 bears a price tag of Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart from August 19 onward. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,500 off via HDFC Bank credit cards.