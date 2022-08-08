Technology

Moto G62's India launch on August 11: Check price, specifications

Moto G62's India launch on August 11: Check price, specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 08, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Moto G62 houses a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to launch its Moto G62 smartphone in India. The company has now confirmed that the handset will make its debut on August 11. The brand has also revealed that it will be backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset here, unlike the European version powered by Snapdragon 480+. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto G62 will be Motorola's third 5G handset in the G-series in India, after the G71 and G82.

It is one of the cheapest 5G phones available globally, and Motorola will be hopeful of tapping into the love Indians have for feature-packed, affordable smartphones.

The Snapdragon 695 SoC and the 120Hz display will make it a star in the budget segment.

Twitter Post The phone will be launched on Flipkart on August 11

Introducing the all-new #motog62 for the #UnstoppableYou! Experience super connectivity with 12 5G Bands, blazing fast performance with Snapdragon 695 brilliant display experience with 120Hz FHD+ display. Launching 11th Aug on @Flipkart. Stay tuned for more details! — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 5, 2022

Design and display The handset offers a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Moto G62 features a centrally aligned punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports a vertically-stacked camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 405ppi. In Europe, it is offered in Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue color options.

Information The device flaunts a 50MP main camera

The Moto G62 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, it sports a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals India-specific variant will be fueled by a Snapdragon 695 chip

In India, the Moto G62 will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, likely to be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based MyUX and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The device also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and NFC.

Information Moto G62: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto G62 in India will be announced at the time of its launch. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart. We expect it to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country.

Poll Which recently launched smartphone in India caught your eye?