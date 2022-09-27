Technology

WhatsApp adds Call Links; starts testing video calls for 32

WhatsApp adds Call Links; starts testing video calls for 32

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 27, 2022, 12:26 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp has started rolling out Call Links for both audio and video chats (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Joining a WhatsApp call is about to become easier than ever. The Meta-owned company has started rolling out 'Call Links,' a feature that will help users create a link for an audio/video call. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature through a Facebook post. WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will let up to 32 participants join a video call.

Context Why does this story matter?

Creating links for calls or joining calls through links is nothing new. We have been doing the same on Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

However, when the world's most popular messaging platform introduces the same feature, it is a bit different.

With the user base it has, this new facility could help WhatsApp challenge apps popular in professional circles.

With the new Call Links feature, users will be able to create a call or join one with a single tap. Users can either send a link to initiate an audio or video call or join a call by clicking on a link sent to them. The feature will also let users send links to those who are not on their contact list.

Steps How to create a Call Link?

WhatsApp users will find the Call Links under the Call tab. To create a link, users can tap on the 'Create Call Link' option at the top of the page. Users will have the option to create links for audio or video calls. They can be then shared with friends and family. The feature is being rolled out this week.

Group calls WhatsApp is testing video calls for up to 32 participants

In his post announcing Call Links, Zuckerberg also said that WhatsApp has started testing group video calls for up to 32 people. WhatsApp users already have the ability to create group voice calls for up to 32 participants. Introducing the same for video calls can be seen as a step toward the upcoming WhatsApp Communities. We don't know when the feature will be available.