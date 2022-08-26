Technology

Musk's Starlink satellites will end your connectivity issues: Here's how

Musk's Starlink satellites will end your connectivity issues: Here's how

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 26, 2022, 03:12 pm 3 min read

Users will be able to text, make voice calls, and use select apps

Elon Musk has announced that SpaceX's Starlink V2 satellites, which will be launched next year, will have the ability to transmit directly to mobile phones. The service dubbed "Coverage Above and Beyond" will be provided in partnership with T-Mobile. The satellite-to-cellular service will be available in the United States first. For the service to work, all you need is a clear sky.

Context Why does this story matter?

The world we live in is more connected than ever. However, there are still remote locations around the globe that face connectivity issues.

The partnership between SpaceX and T-Mobile is an answer to that. If you find yourself stuck in an isolated area with no cellular coverage, don't worry because Starlink's satellites will come to your rescue.

Connectivity The service will end 'mobile dead zones'

During an event hosted by T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and Musk, the former announced "the end of mobile dead zones." The carrier will use next-generation Starlink V2 satellites to provide service to customers in areas with no cell towers. The companies will create a new network, an amalgamation of Starlink satellites and T-Mobile's mid-band PCS spectrum, to provide the service.

Service Users will be able to text and make voice calls

The service provided by Starlink and T-Mobile will allow users to text, make voice calls, and even use select apps. T-Mobile will start by testing messaging service by the end of the year, before expanding to voice and data coverage. To enable the connection, the new Starlink V2 satellites will have "big, big antennas" and will provide a connection speed of 2-4 Megabits/second.

Remote locations Service can be used without access to full satellite constellation

Unlike the usual internet services, the Starlink and T-Mobile venture can work without access to Starlink's full satellite constellation. In such cases, an intermittent connection with basic coverage will be available. Users will have access to only certain messages and services. However, it may take 30 minutes for a message to go through. This will help solve connectivity issues in very remote locations.

Availability SpaceX wants to partner with mobile carriers around the world

Musk said during the event that the Starlink satellite service is meant to supplement existing mobile networks and not replace them. The partnership with T-Mobile will give users of the carrier access to the satellites. SpaceX is looking to make similar alliances with carriers around the globe to make the service available outside the United States.

Information Tesla owners will also benefit from the service

Are you a Tesla user? Are you wondering whether you will get the benefit of Starlink's new technology? Well, Musk made it clear that Tesla will use the service for the premium connectivity feature in its electric vehicles.