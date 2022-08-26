Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 26 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 26, 2022, 10:16 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently accessible in India via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game where gamers compete against one another to strengthen their portfolio of credits and climb the rankings. The game allows players to acquire additional in-game supplies via real money transactions. However, not everyone has the means to make an investment. Therefore, the creators offer redeemable codes that let players receive in-game bonuses for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena's strategy to introduce redeemable codes along with high-resolution graphics has helped Free Fire MAX gain a sizable fanbase in India.

The game developers reward individuals with redeemable codes on a daily basis. These codes can be used to access free in-game supplies.

Gamers can get free diamonds, costume bundles, characters, skins, pets, and more by using 12-digit alphanumeric codes.

Rules Each code is redeemable only once per player

There are some prerequisites for accessing codes in Free Fire MAX. A player can redeem multiple codes, but each code can be claimed only once per player. The codes are time sensitive, meaning you need to access them within 12 to 18 hours, via the rewards redemption website. They can be redeemed only by the players using Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for August 26

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. August 26 are listed below. Use them now to earn your free rewards. HTY3-RIFG-OR3F, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. ST5K-JCRF-VBHT, S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FBJY-RY56-MLOT, FJO9-4TAS-D3FT, PQR3-BKUI-7LT7. FSDR-FKUI-YVGR, FBTU-6BFY-TBT7,FBJU-T6RF-T1RT,FBTU-6JKI-E8E7. FLU8-HG8R-BHT4, FIIF-GI8E-O49F, FV5B NJ45 IT8U.

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, visit the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in with your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.