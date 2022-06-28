Technology

WhatsApp introduces in-built feature to appeal bans: How to use

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 28, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

While submitting a request to recheck ban, users have the option to add more details in support of their request (Photo credit: Canva)

Has your WhatsApp account ever been suspended accidentally during one of WhatsApp's bulk bans? Well, worry not, as the instant messaging platform is now working on an in-built ban appeal feature. According to WaBetaInfo, the company is testing the new feature on the beta versions of the app. It is not known when it will be rolled out to the general public.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp's infamous bulk bans have been under scrutiny since their inception. Although most accounts are flagged for their unbecoming activities, innocent accounts too often become part of the mix.

Overturning the ban has always been a hassle. The new in-built feature is expected to lessen the burden on users.

The success of the feature will depend on the prompt responses of the support team.

Bans WhatsApp's automated bulk bans often lead to accidental suspensions

WhatsApp usually suspends accounts when they violate or don't comply with its terms and conditions. The process is automated and is executed in bulk. This often leads to the accidental banning of some accounts. Once your account is flagged, you have no other way but to contact WhatsApp and request the ban to be lifted. This is a time-consuming process.

Appeal bans Users can request WhatsApp to recheck bans directly from app

WhatsApp has introduced the in-built feature to appeal bans as a way to deal with the imperfections of its automated suspensions. The new feature is available for beta testers of both Android and iOS versions of the app. It will allow users to request WhatsApp to recheck the bans directly from the app and lift them in cases of accidental suspension.

How to You can add additional details before submitting your report

When you try to log into a banned WhatsApp account, you'll find an option to contact WhatsApp support directly from the app. The support will then review your account to check for activities in violation of the terms of service. You have the option to add more details to the report before submitting it. After the review, a decision will be taken.

Information Ban won't be lifted if you violated terms of service

If WhatsApp finds that your account was flagged for no reason, they will lift the ban. However, if it is found that you have violated the terms of service, the ban won't be lifted.