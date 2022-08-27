Technology

Instagram tightens content settings for users under 16: What's new?

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 27, 2022, 01:26 am 3 min read

Instagram's content control settings are divided into three categories (Photo credit: Instagram)

Instagram has tightened the safety features of the app by restricting what new users below 16 years of age can see. Teenagers who are already on the app will get notifications encouraging them to opt for the same filtering options. The company has also introduced a new 'Settings check-up' for all users under 18 to update their safety and privacy settings.

Instagram has been widely criticized by different sections of society for its adverse effects on the psyche of younger audiences.

The app, on its part, has been gradually increasing the restrictions placed on such users to try and make the platform a safe one.

Several jurisdictions have been placing a lot of emphasis on how apps serve their younger users.

Restriction 'Less' will be the default setting for under-16 users

Instagram's content settings are categorized into three - 'Less,' 'Standard,' and 'More.' You can find these under 'Sensitive content control' in 'Account.' From now on, the accounts of new 16-year-old users will have the 'Less' setting turned on by default. This will affect the content they will be able to see, including in Search, Reels, Suggested accounts, Explore, Feed recommendations, and Hashtag pages.

Privacy and security Teens will be able to limit their time on Instagram

Instagram's safety upgradation for teens is not limited to setting a default mode. It will also encourage existing users below 16 to choose the same setting. The app will also ask teenagers a set of prompts related to who can share their content, who can message them, the type of content they can see, and limit the time they spend on Instagram.

Content control Only 18+ users can access 'More' option

Instagram introduced the 'Sensitive content control' feature in July 2021. It had three options then - 'Allow,' 'Limit,' and 'Limit Even More.' In June 2022, the company changed it to the current settings. Users over 18 years of age have access to all three settings. Until the newly announced change, teenagers had access to both 'Standard' and 'Less.'

Teen safety Instagram has been criticized for its psychological impact on teens

Last year, Instagram's head Adam Mosseri was subjected to a US Senate panel hearing over the app's psychological impacts on teens. Before the hearing, the company announced teen-centric safety features including notification to users if they were spending too much time on the app and an option to automatically report objectionable content. Later, they introduced parental controls that let guardians monitor their teens' accounts.