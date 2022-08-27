Technology

Vivo X Fold S to arrive soon: Check expected features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 27, 2022, 12:47 am 2 min read

Vivo X Fold S will get a 4,700mAh battery

Vivo is gearing up to introduce its next-generation foldable smartphone, which is expected to be called the X Fold S. According to the tipster, Digital Chat Station, the device will boast a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,700mAh battery, and 80W wired fast-charging support. The upcoming foldable handset will bear an identical design to its predecessor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the launch of its first-ever foldable smartphone, the X Fold, Vivo is now aiming for a comeback in order to rival Samsung and Xiaomi's latest foldables.

The purported X Fold S seems to be a slightly upgraded model compared to the non-S version.

The handset will aim to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2.

Design and display The handset could offer 120Hz AMOLED screens

The Vivo X Fold S is expected to sport a similar inward folding design as its predecessor, along with proportional bezels, a top-centered punch-hole cut-out on the outer display, and a right-aligned punch-hole cut-out on the main screen. The smartphone may get an 8.03-inch 2K+ (1916x2160 pixels) AMOLED main screen and a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) cover screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras It may get a 50MP main shooter with OIS

The Vivo X Fold S will feature a quad rear camera arrangement consisting of a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP periscope telephoto sensor with OIS and 5x optical zoom. The device may also offer a 16MP snapper on the front side for taking selfies.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the device

According to tipsters, the Vivo X Fold S will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, that may come paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset should boot Android 12. It will house a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and at least 50W wireless charging. Connectivity features must include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Information Vivo X Fold S: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Vivo X Fold S will be revealed at the time of its launch. The smartphone is expected to arrive in Blue and Gray color options. The device may start at around CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1,16,300).