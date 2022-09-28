Auto

Volvo's cutting-edge interior radar system ensures no one's left behind

Volvo's cutting-edge interior radar system ensures no one's left behind

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 28, 2022, 05:59 pm 2 min read

Volvo will position multiple radars in three locations to cover the whole car (Photo credit: Volvo)

Volvo leaves no one behind, human or pet. The Swedish automaker has developed the world's first interior radar system. The feature will ensure that the car is not locked with anyone inside. This will make sure that babies or pets are not left behind in a locked car. The company's upcoming flagship EX90 electric SUV will be the first to have this feature.

Context Why does this story matter?

No matter how attentive you are, there are times when you can't avoid being distracted. That's simply a fact of life.

At times, such distraction could result in you leaving your baby or pet inside a locked car.

Volvo's interior radar system will be the game-changer in this area. Soon, there will be arguments to make this standard equipment in other cars.

Feature There will be multiple radars to detect 'sub-millimeter' movements

Volvo's interior radar system will prevent a car from being locked with anyone still inside. The company accomplishes this with the help of multiple radars in the car's overhead console, roof-mounted reading lamps, and trunk. These sensors can detect even the slightest of movements, like a baby's. The radars will let the driver know that there is someone in the backseat of the vehicle.

Mechanism How do the radars work?

Volvo has determined that the best moment to remind a car user that someone is still inside the vehicle is when they attempt to lock it. So, when you try to lock a car, the radars will get activated and look for someone's presence. If they detect something, the car remains unlocked and a message is displayed on the center infotainment screen.

Information The car's climate control will remain operational

Volvo has taken a precautionary measure in case a car user does not take any action despite the reminder. The car's climate control system will remain open in order to provide comfort for whoever is entrapped, thus preventing hypothermia or heatstroke.

Official words 'Getting distracted not a matter of choice'

Lotta Jakobsson, Volvo's senior technical specialist for injury prevention said, "No one chooses to be distracted or tired, but we know it can happen." "We're all human and distraction is a fact of life. With the help of cutting edge technology, we'll support you when you're not at your best and help you avoid leaving family members or pets behind by accident," she added.