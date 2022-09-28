Auto

Facelifted Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback previewed before debut

German automaker Audi will unveil the facelifted versions of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback SUVs later this year. Now, camouflaged prototypes of the two cars have been showcased, revealing important design details. The vehicles will sport a tweaked grille, refreshed wheels, and redesigned bumpers. They will be backed by an upgraded electric powertrain and shall deliver a range of up to 600km.

Context Why does this story matter?

The facelifted iterations of the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback will deliver better looks, more tech-based features, and improved range in comparison to their predecessors.

The duo should attract a lot of customers in the global markets. The vehicles should also arrive in India as completely built units (CBUs).

The rivalry in the luxury electric SUV segment will surely increase.

Exteriors The cars will have cameras in place of ORVMs

The new Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback will flaunt a lengthy hood, a large grille with a hexagonal pattern, a wide air vent, redesigned bumpers, and sleek headlights. They will be flanked by roof rails, cameras instead of ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and a full-width taillamp with Y-shaped ends will be available on the rear.

Information They will sit on a modified MLB platform

The upcoming e-tron and e-tron Sportback will be based on a modified version of Audi's MLB platform. They will be backed by an upgraded electric powertrain and shall deliver a range of up to 600km on a single charge.

Interiors The vehicles should get multiple airbags and a head-up display

The updated Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are expected to have a luxurious cabin with a head-up display, auto climate control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They should house a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera.

Information How much will they cost?

The pricing and availability details of the new Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India will be disclosed at the time of their launch. However, they should carry a premium over the current models which start at Rs. 1.02 crore (ex-showroom).