Facelifted Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback previewed before debut
German automaker Audi will unveil the facelifted versions of the e-tron and e-tron Sportback SUVs later this year. Now, camouflaged prototypes of the two cars have been showcased, revealing important design details. The vehicles will sport a tweaked grille, refreshed wheels, and redesigned bumpers. They will be backed by an upgraded electric powertrain and shall deliver a range of up to 600km.
- The facelifted iterations of the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback will deliver better looks, more tech-based features, and improved range in comparison to their predecessors.
- The duo should attract a lot of customers in the global markets. The vehicles should also arrive in India as completely built units (CBUs).
- The rivalry in the luxury electric SUV segment will surely increase.
The new Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback will flaunt a lengthy hood, a large grille with a hexagonal pattern, a wide air vent, redesigned bumpers, and sleek headlights. They will be flanked by roof rails, cameras instead of ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and a full-width taillamp with Y-shaped ends will be available on the rear.
The upcoming e-tron and e-tron Sportback will be based on a modified version of Audi's MLB platform. They will be backed by an upgraded electric powertrain and shall deliver a range of up to 600km on a single charge.
The updated Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are expected to have a luxurious cabin with a head-up display, auto climate control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They should house a digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera.
The pricing and availability details of the new Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India will be disclosed at the time of their launch. However, they should carry a premium over the current models which start at Rs. 1.02 crore (ex-showroom).