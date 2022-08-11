Auto

Audi is now accepting bookings for 2022 Q3: Check features

Audi is now accepting bookings for 2022 Q3: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 11, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

2022 Audi Q3 is underpinned by the MQB A2 platform (Photo credit: Audi)

German carmaker Audi has opened the order books for the 2022 Audi Q3 model in India. It can be booked for a token amount of Rs. 2 lakh via the brand's dealerships or through the "myAudi Connect" app. The SUV was officially teased in the country last week and we expect the company to announce the pricing details in the coming weeks.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Q3 is a premium mid-sized SUV for Audi which made its global debut in 2011. The car is equipped with the "Quattro" all-wheel-drive system that lends it great handling characteristics on every terrain.

In 2018, the German automaker launched the second-generation Q3, underpinned by the capable MQB A2 platform.

The 2022 iteration is making a comeback in the Indian market after being discontinued.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts Matrix LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels

The 2022 Audi Q3 flaunts a muscular bonnet, sleek Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a large chrome-surrounded grille, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear section has sporty, wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a diffuser.

Information It is backed by a 231hp, 2.0-liter TFSI engine

The 2022 Q3 is offered with a 2.0-liter, TFSI, petrol engine that is mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic automatic gearbox, along with a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The mill churns out a maximum power of 231hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.

Interiors The car gets a panoramic sunroof and ADAS functions

Inside, the Audi Q3 features a refreshed dashboard design and has premium leather upholstery, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a flat-bottomed multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15-speaker Sonos audio system, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and ADAS functions.

Information 2022 Audi Q3: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Q3 in India are expected to be disclosed by Audi in the coming weeks. The SUV is currently available in the UK where it retails with a starting price tag of £32,200 (approximately Rs. 31 lakh).