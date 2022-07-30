Auto

2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport's deliveries underway in India

2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport's deliveries underway in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 30, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Land Rover Discovery Sport has water wading capability of up to 600mm (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Land Rover has begun delivering the 2023 version of Discovery Sport in India. The model carries a price tag of Rs. 71.39 lakh for both the petrol and diesel guise. The updated four-wheeler gets connected technology through the "InControl" app integration, which allows you to use your smartphone as a remote control to access the SUV's features. It sports a dual-tone paint scheme.

Context Why does this story matter?

Land Rover is owned by Tata Motors and has a wide variety of petrol, diesel, and strong-hybrid SUVs in its portfolio.

The Discovery Sport model was conceptualized as a replacement for the Freelander by the British marque and has been popular in India ever since its debut in 2014.

The 2023 iteration is based on an all-new Premium Transverse Architecture (PTA).

Exteriors The SUV flaunts a sleek grille design and all-LED lighting

The 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport has a typical SUV silhouette and sports a long and muscular clamshell bonnet, projector LED headlights with DRLs, a sleek black grille, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and 19-inch designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with two powertrain options

The 2023 Discovery Sport draws power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 247hp/365Nm and a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel mill that churns out 296hp/430Nm. The mills are mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox along with a "Terrain Response 2" all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car features a dual-tone dashboard and premium leather upholstery

Inside, the Land Rover has a luxurious seven-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, multi-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Pricing and availability

In India, Land Rover has commenced the deliveries of the 2023 Discovery Sport. Both the petrol and diesel variants of the SUV retail at Rs. 71.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be booked online or via the brand's dealership.