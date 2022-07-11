Auto

Rivian to commence deliveries of the 2022 R1S by September

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 11, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

2022 Rivian R1S boasts a ground clearance of 381mm (Photo credit: Rivian)

The US-based EV automaker Rivian is set to commence the customer deliveries of the R1S by September. The SUV is a segment-first three-row offering in the US car market. The brand has delivered the EVs to its employees as of now, with the first unit handed over to the company's CEO in December 2021. The four-wheeler delivers an EPA-estimated range of 508km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rivian started its journey as an EV maker in the US car market in 2009.

The brand showcased the R1T (pick-up truck) and R1S (SUV) as its first products at the LA Auto Show in 2018.

The US automaker had initially planned to begin deliveries by June 2021 but had to delay the timeline due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

Exteriors The SUV has a massive wheelbase of 3,076mm

The Rivian R1S flaunts a boxy silhouette, typically seen on SUVs. It has a lengthy muscular hood, closed-off grille, LED headlights with a full-width DRL, a skid plate, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the EV is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, flush door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Moreover, connected LED taillights grace the rear end.

Information It has an estimated driving range of 508km per charge

Rivian R1S is powered by a quad-motor, all-wheel-drive setup linked to a 135kWh battery pack. It generates a maximum power of 835hp and a peak torque of 1,231Nm. The SUV has an EPA-estimated driving range of 508km on a single charge.

Interiors It features a segment-first three-row seating configuration

On the inside, the R1S has a spacious cabin in a three-row seating configuration. It features a minimalist dashboard, powered front seats, automatic climate control, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch infotainment panel with a bespoke OS. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Rivian R1S: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Rivian R1S is available only in the quad-motor setup as of now. The four-wheeler retails at $84,500 (approximately Rs. 67 lakh). The deliveries of the SUV are slated to begin by August or September.