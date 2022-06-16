Auto

NIO ES7 electric SUV debuts with impressive 930km driving range

NIO ES7 electric SUV debuts with impressive 930km driving range

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 16, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

NIO ES7 boasts a long 2,960mm wheelbase (Photo credit: NIO)

Chinese EV maker NIO has launched the ES7 SUV for the global markets at a starting price tag of CNY 468,000 (approximately Rs. 54.5 lakh). The vehicle will initially be available in the Chinese market, with deliveries expected to start from August 28 onward. The four-wheeler is backed by a massive 150kWh battery pack and promises an impressive driving range of 930km.

Context Why does this story matter?

NIO's 'Blue Sky Coming' logo highlights the brand's philosophy of sustainable mobility for a better future.

Founded in 2014, the EV maker has its presence felt in the Chinese, European, and the US markets with products catering to e-sedan and e-SUV categories.

The ES7 has a futuristic design language with a tech-forward cabin featuring a segment-first AR/VR compatible digital cockpit system called 'PanoCinema.'

Exteriors The SUV flaunts a shark-nose front fascia and 'AirWing' taillight

The NIO ES7 flaunts an aggressive shark-nose front fascia with bumper-mounted LED headlights, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, and split-type DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, flared wheel arches with black cladding, indicator-mounted ORVMS, and designer wheels. The rear is graced by an 'AirWing' connected LED taillamp, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It is offered with two battery pack options

The NIO ES7 draws power from either a 75kWh battery pack with a range of 485km or a massive 150kWh battery that promises 930km range on a single charge. The battery is linked to a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup which generates a combined output of 644hp/850Nm.

Interiors The EV features Dolby Atmos surround sound system

The NIO ES7 has a spacious five-seater cabin with an immersive 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos surround sound system, premium leather upholstery, powered front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch AMOLED infotainment panel along with an integrated 'NOMI' robotic assistant. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information NIO ES7: Pricing

The NIO ES7 electric SUV has been launched initially for the Chinese market. It is priced at CNY 468,000 (approximately Rs. 54.5 lakh) for the 75kWh variant and CNY 548,000 (approximately Rs. 63.8 lakh) for the Premium Edition trim.