Buick previews its future design language with Wildcat EV concept

Buick will become an all-electric brand by 2030 (Photo credit: Buick)

US automaker Buick has revealed its Wildcat EV concept coupe. It previews the company's new design language for its upcoming electric-powered models. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a futuristic design and a luxurious cabin packed with tech-based features, including aromatherapy. The Wildcat is a pure design study and is unlikely to head to production anytime soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Buick Wildcat EV concept is a good-looking vehicle with next-generation features and offers a great emphasis on the passengers' comfort.

Though this coupe will not enter production, it provides a glimpse of what the brand's upcoming models will look like and what they will offer.

Notably, Buick will transition into an all-electric brand by the end of this decade.

Exteriors The car sports a trapezoidal grille and 18-inch wheels

The Buick Wildcat EV concept has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a new Buick badge, a trapezoidal grille, and sleek headlights with micro-LED lighting technology. On the sides, it is flanked by 'semi-swing' doors, cameras instead of ORVMs, and 18-inch turbine-style wheels. A raked windscreen, L-shaped taillights, and 'WILDCAT' lettering are available on the rear end of the car.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets cockpit-style seats

Buick Wildcat EV concept has a flat-bottom steering wheel, a large center console that separates the driver and front passenger, and a sleek dashboard. The car gets retro-looking cockpit-style seats with cantilevered headrests, and two digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. The vehicle calms anxious drivers by dimming cabin lights, releasing aromatherapy scents, and activating a massage function for the seats.

Information Buick Wildcat EV concept: Availability

The Buick Wildcat EV concept will not enter production but the design elements will make their way to the brand's future models. The company will launch its first EV in 2024 and it will be retailed under the Electra sub-brand.