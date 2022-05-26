2023 Honda CR-V previewed with hybrid badge ahead of debut
Honda is expected to unveil its new-generation CR-V in the upcoming months for the US market. The Japanese marque has teased the SUV in a series of official images, revealing sharper and sportier styling than the current model. The four-wheeler will likely be offered in a turbo-petrol and a hybrid powertrain option with either a front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive system.
- Sustainable mobility has been a top priority for every automaker in recent years. While many took the EV route, Honda favored self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) as the way forward, at least for now.
- Meanwhile, the CR-V has been one of the most popular mid-sized SUVs in the US market for the brand.
- It will likely disrupt the segment with its revised hybrid powertrain.
The 2023 Honda CR-V is expected to be larger than the current model. The SUV will flaunt a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out hexagonal grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end will be graced by L-shaped LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.
The details regarding the powertrain options are yet to be disclosed. According to some reports though, the 2023 Honda CR-V will get a 1.5-liter, inline-four petrol engine as well as a 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain.
The interiors of the 2023 Honda CR-V are under the wraps. We expect the SUV to get a 5/7-seater cabin with automatic climate control, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a parking camera.
Details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Honda CR-V will be revealed at the time of launch. We expect it to carry a premium over the current generation, which starts at $26,800 (approximately Rs. 20.7 lakh) in the US.