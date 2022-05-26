Auto

2023 Honda CR-V previewed with hybrid badge ahead of debut

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 26, 2022, 02:05 am 2 min read

The Honda CR-V will feature all-new L-shaped LED taillights (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is expected to unveil its new-generation CR-V in the upcoming months for the US market. The Japanese marque has teased the SUV in a series of official images, revealing sharper and sportier styling than the current model. The four-wheeler will likely be offered in a turbo-petrol and a hybrid powertrain option with either a front-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive system.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sustainable mobility has been a top priority for every automaker in recent years. While many took the EV route, Honda favored self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) as the way forward, at least for now.

Meanwhile, the CR-V has been one of the most popular mid-sized SUVs in the US market for the brand.

It will likely disrupt the segment with its revised hybrid powertrain.

Exteriors The SUV will feature all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The 2023 Honda CR-V is expected to be larger than the current model. The SUV will flaunt a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out hexagonal grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end will be graced by L-shaped LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It will be offered with two engine options

The details regarding the powertrain options are yet to be disclosed. According to some reports though, the 2023 Honda CR-V will get a 1.5-liter, inline-four petrol engine as well as a 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain.

Interiors It will house an infotainment system with latest connectivity options

The interiors of the 2023 Honda CR-V are under the wraps. We expect the SUV to get a 5/7-seater cabin with automatic climate control, keyless entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a parking camera.

Information 2023 Honda CR-V: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Honda CR-V will be revealed at the time of launch. We expect it to carry a premium over the current generation, which starts at $26,800 (approximately Rs. 20.7 lakh) in the US.