Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs. 2.54 crore
German automaker Porsche has launched its 718 Cayman GT4 RS car in India. It is offered solely in a coupe body style. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look, featuring a host of aerodynamic upgrades and a luxurious two-seater cabin. Under the hood, it is backed by a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine and has a top-speed of 315km/h.
- The Cayman GT4 RS is the flagship model in Porsche's 718 line-up and is lighter and more powerful in comparison to the GT4.
- The vehicle's good looks and incredible performance will surely attract buyers in our country.
- Though the GT4 RS does not have any direct rivals here, the 718 range goes against cars like BMW Z4 and Jaguar F-TYPE.
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, large air vents, an adjustable front diffuser, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, air scoops, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A swan-necked wing, a light windscreen, wrap-around taillamps, and dual circular exhaust tips are available on the rear end.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS runs on a 4.0-liter, six-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine that makes 493hp/450Nm and is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and attains a top-speed of 315km/h.
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a luxurious two-seater cabin, featuring an air filter, bucket seats made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP), a 12-speaker sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.
In India, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS sports a price-figure of Rs. 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). The range-topping model in the brand's 718 line-up is up for grabs exclusively in a coupe style.