Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS launched at Rs. 2.54 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 19, 2022, 10:22 am 2 min read

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a top-speed of 315km/h (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche has launched its 718 Cayman GT4 RS car in India. It is offered solely in a coupe body style. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look, featuring a host of aerodynamic upgrades and a luxurious two-seater cabin. Under the hood, it is backed by a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine and has a top-speed of 315km/h.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Cayman GT4 RS is the flagship model in Porsche's 718 line-up and is lighter and more powerful in comparison to the GT4.

The vehicle's good looks and incredible performance will surely attract buyers in our country.

Though the GT4 RS does not have any direct rivals here, the 718 range goes against cars like BMW Z4 and Jaguar F-TYPE.

Exteriors The car has door-mounted ORVMs and swan-necked rear wing

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, large air vents, an adjustable front diffuser, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, air scoops, and designer multi-spoke wheels. A swan-necked wing, a light windscreen, wrap-around taillamps, and dual circular exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS runs on a 4.0-liter, six-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine that makes 493hp/450Nm and is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and attains a top-speed of 315km/h.

Interiors The vehicle gets bucket seats and air filter

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a luxurious two-seater cabin, featuring an air filter, bucket seats made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP), a 12-speaker sound system, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

Information Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Pricing

In India, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS sports a price-figure of Rs. 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). The range-topping model in the brand's 718 line-up is up for grabs exclusively in a coupe style.