Hyundai VENUE becomes costlier by Rs. 12,000; four variants discontinued

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 05, 2022, 03:30 pm 2 min read

Hyundai VENUE is backed by three BS6 engine options (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has increased the prices of its VENUE SUV in India by up to Rs. 12,100, depending on the variant. Now, the range starts at Rs. 7.11 lakh. The brand has also axed four trims from the model's line-up, namely the S (O) iMT, S (O) DCT, SX (O) iMT, and Diesel S (O). Notably, the car will get a facelift version soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

In India, Hyundai is one of the leading manufacturers in the compact and mid-sized SUV segment.

With the evergrowing popularity of SUVs and the competition in the market heating up, the latest price-hike might put a dent in the demand for VENUE.

However, the price revision is not unexpected considering almost all automakers have raised the prices of their products recently.

Design The car features 16-inch alloy wheels and projector headlights

The Hyundai VENUE sports a black signature grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and projector headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. LED taillights, a shark fin antenna, a silvered skid plate, and a window wiper with a defogger are available at the rear.

Information Three engine choices are offered

Hyundai VENUE gets three BS6-compliant engine options. A 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol mill that generates 118.35hp/171.6Nm, a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor that makes 81.86hp/113.76Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel unit (98.6hp/240.26Nm). Transmission duties are handled by 5/6-speed manual, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed iMT gearboxes.

Interiors It gets a sunroof and an 8.0-inch infotainment system

On the inside, the Hyundai VENUE offers a five-seater cabin with leather upholstery, a cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, a sunroof, an air purifier, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and electronic stability control.

Information Hyundai VENUE: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai VENUE now starts at Rs. 7.11 lakh for the base 1.2 E petrol model and goes up to Rs. 11.83 lakh for the top-of-the-line 1.5 SX (O) diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom).