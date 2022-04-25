Auto

2023 Yamaha Crosser ADV goes official in two variants

2023 Yamaha Crosser ADV goes official in two variants

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 25, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

2023 Yamaha Crosser runs on petrol as well as ethanol (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the 2023 version of its Crosser motorcycle in Brazil. It is offered in two variants, namely Z ABS and S ABS. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive look and offers several features, including a USB charging socket. It draws power from a 149cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 12.42hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 iteration of the Yamaha Crosser offers more features as compared to the outgoing model and can run on both petrol and ethanol. This off-road-biased vehicle should attract a lot of buyers in the Brazilian market.

If the two-wheeler arrives on our shores, it will have to be priced competitively. The rivalry in the ADV segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The bike has an LED headlight and spoked wheels

The 2023 Yamaha Crosser has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a prominent beak, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, and a high-mounted exhaust. The bike packs an LED headlamp, digital instrument console, and rides on spoked wheels. It gets a 12-liter fuel tank and is up for grabs in four shades, namely red, cream, blue, and black.

Information It runs on a 12hp, 149cc engine

The Yamaha Crosser is powered by a 149cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 12.42hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 12.75Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the new Yamaha Crosser ADV is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Yamaha Crosser: Pricing

In Brazil, the Z ABS version of the 2023 Yamaha Crosser carries a price tag of R$16,790 (around Rs. 2.74 lakh), while the S ABS model sports a price figure of R$16,590 (roughly Rs. 2.69 lakh).