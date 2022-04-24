Auto

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 becomes costlier: Check latest prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 24, 2022, 10:33 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is backed by a 346cc, fuel-injected mill (Photo credit: Royal Enfield).

Chennai-based Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its Bullet 350 bike in India. After the latest price revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by up to Rs. 3,100 and now begins at Rs. 1.68 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a retro-inspired look, packs an analog instrument console, and runs on a 346cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Even after this price hike, the Bullet 350 remains Royal Enfield's cheapest model in India. However, the vehicle is slowly becoming a costly proposition for the kind of features and technology it offers.

This might prompt potential buyers to either wait for discounts or search for alternatives in the highly competitive cruiser segment on our shores.

Design The bike has spoked wheels and a halogen headlamp

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a lengthy exhaust, and a circular headlight. The motorbike packs a halogen headlight, a bulb taillamp, an analog instrument console, and rides on spoked wheels. It can store 13.5 liters of fuel, offers a ground clearance of 135mm, and tips the scales at 191kg.

Information It is fueled by a 19hp, 346cc engine

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 draws power from a 346cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 19.09hp at 5,250rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety It gets twin rear shock absorbers

To ensure the rider's safety, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front end and dual shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Pricing

Following the latest price rise in India, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 begins at Rs. 1.68 lakh for the Bullet Silver/Onyx Black-colored KS variant and goes up to Rs. 1.85 lakh for the ES model (all prices, ex-showroom).