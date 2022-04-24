Auto

Honda turns back clock with retro-themed NS125LA scooter: Details here

Honda turns back clock with retro-themed NS125LA scooter: Details here

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 24, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Honda NS125LA has a storage space of 20-liter (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the NS125LA scooter in China. The retro-themed two-wheeler is visually inspired by the Italian scooters of the '80s and '90s. Despite being old-school in its looks, the NS125LA is equipped with several modern features, including key-less ignition, all-LED lighting, and an LCD instrument console. The scooter is not expected to arrive in our market.

Context Why does this story matter?

We all live in a modern world. However, it has failed to quench our love for things that remind us of a time that we never saw. The Honda NS125LA scooter is one such reminder of the past.

It is a direct rival to the Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid in India, but unfortunately, that rivalry is something for the drawing board.

Design The scooter has a USB charger and LCD instrument console

The Honda NS125LA sits on a tubular frame and features an indicator-mounted front apron, a round headlight, circular mirrors, a flat footboard, a pillion grab rail, and a blacked-out exhaust. It packs an LCD digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging port, key-less ignition, and a 20-liter under-seat storage compartment. The scooter is offered in three shades.

Information A 9hp, 125cc engine powers the two-wheeler

Under the hood, the Honda NS125LA is powered by a 124.9cc single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 8.85hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 9.87Nm at 6,000rpm.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the Honda NS125LA is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear side, along with a combined braking system (CBS) for improved handling. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Honda NS125LA: Pricing and availability

In the Chinese market, the Honda NS125LA retro-styled scooter sports a price figure of CNY 11,900 (around Rs. 1.4 lakh). The scooter is unlikely to make its way to our shores any time soon.