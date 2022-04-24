Auto

Tata Tiago hits 4 lakh unit production milestone in India

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 24, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Tata Tiago's monthly sales now average around 4,000 units (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors launched the Tiago hatchback in India in 2016. The automaker has now announced that it has produced four lakh units of the car. The milestone unit was rolled out from the company's Sanand facility in Gujarat. Tiago is based on Tata's "Impact Design" philosophy and is available in petrol and CNG variants. It is known for its sporty design and best-in-class safety.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tiago is the oldest of the current Tata line-up in India. All the cars that the automaker sold at the time of the hatchback's inception have been discontinued now.

Once the bestselling car from Tata, it is nowhere near its peak numbers now. However, constant updates have helped the car stay relevant. The new milestone is nothing but a testament to its longevity.

Exteriors The hatchback has black roof and wrap-around taillamps

The Tata Tiago has a muscular hood, a black roof, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and angular headlamps. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sharp body lines. Wrap-around taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a window wiper with a defogger grace the rear end. It is offered in multiple shades, including Arizona Blue, Flame Red, Daytona Gray, and Pearlescent White.

Information The four-wheeler is fueled by a 1.2-liter mill

Tata Tiago is fueled by a 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder engine that generates 83hp/113Nm when running on petrol and 73hp/95Nm in the CNG guise. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Hatchback gets Harman infotainment console and twin airbags

Tata Tiago has a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, an 8-speaker sound system, a height-adjustable driver seat, a cooled glovebox, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For passengers' safety, the car has dual airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information Tata Tiago: Pricing

Tata Tiago starts at Rs. 5.23 lakh for the petrol-powered XE trim with manual transmission and goes up to Rs. 7.68 lakh for the CNG-powered XZ+ DT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).