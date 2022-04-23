Auto

Benelli Leoncino 500 is now more expensive: Check new prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 23, 2022, 04:19 pm 2 min read

Benelli Leoncino 500 is backed by a 500cc, parallel-twin mill (Photo credit: Benelli)

Italian automaker Benelli has increased the prices of its models in India, including the Leoncino 500. After the newest revision in price, the two-wheeler has become costlier by up to Rs. 14,000 and now starts at Rs. 5.1 lakh. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a retro-inspired look, offers full-LED illumination, and is fueled by a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine.

Rising input costs have prompted automakers across India to raise the prices of their models, and Benelli is certainly not an exception.

While the Leoncino 500 middleweight scrambler-style bike has become significantly more expensive, its design, features, and mechanicals remain unchanged.

This might prompt potential buyers to wait for discounts or search for alternatives in an extremely competitive market.

Design The bike has a single-piece seat and alloy wheels

The Benelli Leoncino 500 has a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a tuck-and-roll design, a two-tone front fender, a rear fender-mounted number plate, and a side-mounted exhaust. The motorbike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It weighs 207kg and is available in two shades, namely Red and Steel Gray.

Information It runs on a 47hp, 500cc engine

The Benelli Leoncino 500 is powered by a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 46Nm at 6,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets 50mm inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Benelli Leoncino 500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with traction control and dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information Benelli Leoncino 500: Pricing

Following the latest price hike in India, the Benelli Leoncino 500 costs Rs. 5.1 lakh for the Steel Gray-colored model, while the variant clad in the Red shade is priced at Rs. 5.2 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).