Benelli Leoncino 500 is now more expensive: Check new prices
Italian automaker Benelli has increased the prices of its models in India, including the Leoncino 500. After the newest revision in price, the two-wheeler has become costlier by up to Rs. 14,000 and now starts at Rs. 5.1 lakh. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a retro-inspired look, offers full-LED illumination, and is fueled by a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine.
- Rising input costs have prompted automakers across India to raise the prices of their models, and Benelli is certainly not an exception.
- While the Leoncino 500 middleweight scrambler-style bike has become significantly more expensive, its design, features, and mechanicals remain unchanged.
- This might prompt potential buyers to wait for discounts or search for alternatives in an extremely competitive market.
The Benelli Leoncino 500 has a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a tuck-and-roll design, a two-tone front fender, a rear fender-mounted number plate, and a side-mounted exhaust. The motorbike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels. It weighs 207kg and is available in two shades, namely Red and Steel Gray.
The Benelli Leoncino 500 is powered by a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 46Nm at 6,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of safety equipment, the Benelli Leoncino 500 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with traction control and dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber with preload adjustment on the rear end.
Following the latest price hike in India, the Benelli Leoncino 500 costs Rs. 5.1 lakh for the Steel Gray-colored model, while the variant clad in the Red shade is priced at Rs. 5.2 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).