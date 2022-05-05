Auto

2022 Audi A8 L bookings now open in India

2022 Audi A8 L bookings now open in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 05, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

2022 Audi A8 L can be booked by paying Rs. 10 lakh (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi is likely to launch its 2022 A8 L sedan in India soon. In the latest development, the brand has started accepting bookings for the flagship car against a payment of Rs. 10 lakh. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a revised design and a luxurious cabin with new features. It runs on a 335hp, mild-hybrid powertrain.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 version of the Audi A8 L offers cosmetic upgrades and more features as compared to the outgoing model.

The car is expected to arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and should draw in several high-profile buyers. On its debut, it will go against rivals like the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class in our market.

Exteriors The car sports a chrome-studded grille and 19-inch wheels

The 2022 Audi A8 L has a sloping roofline, a large single-piece grille with a chrome-stud pattern, revised LED headlights with DRLs, and chrome embellishments on the bumpers. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch redesigned wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, and a full-width taillamp are available on the rear end of the car.

Information It is fueled by a 335hp, 3.0-liter V6 engine

Audi A8 L runs on a 3.0-liter V6 TFSI engine linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup generates 335hp/540Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The sedan gets seats with massage function

The new Audi A8 L has a luxurious cabin with ambient lighting, auto climate control, rear seats with recliner as well as massage facilities, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a head-up display and a virtual cockpit running on the new MIB 3 operating system. Multiple airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and parking assistance ensure the passengers' safety.

Information 2022 Audi A8 L: Pricing and availability

Audi will reveal the pricing and availability details of the new A8 L sedan in India at its upcoming launch event. However, the car is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1.4 crore (ex-showroom).