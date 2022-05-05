Auto

Citroen to launch the C3 micro-SUV in India this June

Citroen to launch the C3 micro-SUV in India this June

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 05, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

The Citroen C3 will get a dual-tone paintwork (Photo credit: Citroen)

French carmaker Citroen is getting ready for the launch of its second offering in India, the C3 micro-SUV in June. It will be the first mass-market model from the manufacturer after its premium SUV, the C5 Aircross. The car is expected to be powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, with prices starting at around Rs. 5.5 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

Citroen was one of the first brands to mass-produce a front-wheel-drive vehicle with unibody construction and independent suspension on all four corners.

The French automotive giant is known for creating some of the most comfortable suspension setups in the industry.

The C3 will be a game-changer for the company in the Indian market. When launched, it will rival the Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite.

Exteriors The car will have split-style headlights and roof rails

The Citroen C3 will sport a large C5 Aircross-inspired grille, split-style headlights, a muscular bonnet, and a skid plate. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black plastic cladding, and sporty alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a silver skid plate will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information Two engine options might be offered

While the details regarding the powertrains are yet to be declared, we expect the car to be fueled by a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill. Transmission duties will be handled by manual and automatic gearboxes.

Interiors It will get five seats and 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

On the inside, the C3 will get a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a manual air-conditioner, key-less entry, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Information Citroen C3: Pricing and availability

The Citroen C3 is expected to start at around Rs. 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings to open soon after the launch. It will take on the likes of Tata Punch, Renault KIGER, Nissan Magnite, and Hyundai VENUE.