New SUVs and sedans to launch in India this month

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 05, 2022, 01:00 pm 3 min read

Facelifted cars as well as new models will debut in India this May (Photo credit: BMW)

This month is shaping up to be a good one for the Indian automobile industry with several back-to-back car launches from top automakers such as Tata Motors, SKODA, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. Several products are in the pipeline, including all-new models as well as facelifts. Let us have a look at the four-wheelers that will grace our shores in the coming days.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rising input costs and COVID-19-induced market slowdowns have greatly hit the Indian automobile industry.

However, the companies are now putting on a brave face by going on an all-out offensive that involves launching new models.

One can only hope that the situation will improve soon, and customers will come out in droves to purchase new cars.

Car #1 SKODA KUSHAQ MONTE CARLO: Price announcement on May 9

SKODA KUSHAQ's top-end MONTE CARLO trim will likely cost around Rs. 19 lakh. It will sport a gloss black grille, blacked-out skid plates, 17-inch alloy wheels, and 'Monte Carlo' badging on the front fenders. Inside, there will be dual-tone upholstery, six airbags, and a digital instrument cluster. It will be offered with a 1.0-liter petrol engine (115hp/175Nm) and a 1.5-liter TSI mill (150hp/250Nm).

Car #2 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will arrive on May 10

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class should start at around Rs. 55 lakh. It has LED headlights, faux air dams, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and is available in six shades. Five seats, a panoramic sunroof, and an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel are available inside. The vehicle runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine (201hp/300Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel unit offered in two tunes: 197hp/440Nm and 261hp/550Nm.

Car #3 Long-range Tata Nexon EV will debut on May 11

The long-range Nexon EV is expected to be priced at around Rs. 17-18 lakh. It will flaunt 'EV' badging, redesigned alloy wheels, black grille, and roof rails. The car will have a premium cabin with ventilated seats, cruise control, and electronic stability control. The four-wheeler will get a 40kWh battery pack, a 134.14hp electric motor, and will deliver a claimed range of 400km.

Car #4 BMW i4 will go official on May 26

BMW i4 might be priced at around Rs. 90 lakh. The electric sedan sports a kidney-style grille, frameless doors, blue accents, and 19-inch M wheels. Ventilated seats, a BMW curved dual-screen setup, and ADAS features are offered inside. It packs an 83.9kWh battery and generates 335hp/430Nm and 536hp/795Nm in the eDrive40 and M50 xDrive variants, respectively. A claimed range of 590km is offered.