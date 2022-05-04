Auto

Prior to launch, long-range Tata Nexon EV's unofficial bookings begin

Prior to launch, long-range Tata Nexon EV's unofficial bookings begin

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 04, 2022, 04:57 pm 2 min read

The long-range Tata Nexon EV should be sold alongside the current model (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors is set to launch the long-range version of its Nexon EV in India on May 11. Now, select dealerships across the country have unofficially started accepting bookings for the electric SUV. The car will have minor cosmetic changes, new features, and a claimed range of around 400km. It should carry a premium over the current model on sale here.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Nexon EV has dominated the electric passenger car segment with more than 13,500 units sold by January 2022.

With the EV market in India seeing substantial growth over the past few years, the Indian automaker is all set to launch the long-range version of its popular SUV.

When it debuts, it will rival the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

Exteriors The car will have redesigned wheels and special badging

The long-range Nexon EV will sport a muscular bonnet, a sleek black grille, a skid plate, and projector headlamps. It will also get 'EV' badging all-around. On the sides, it will be flanked by redesigned alloy wheels, roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. The rear of the four-wheeler will feature LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper with a defogger.

Information It will deliver a claimed range of 400km per charge

The long-range Nexon EV will receive a new 40kWh battery pack linked to an electric motor. The setup will generate 134.14hp of power and will deliver a claimed range of 400km. However, we can expect a real-world range of around 320km on a single charge.

Interiors It will get ventilated seats and a semi-digital instrument cluster

On the inside, the EV will feature a spacious five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, an air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and electronic stability control.

Information Long-range Tata Nexon EV: Pricing and availability

While Tata Motors is yet to officially open the order books for the long-range Nexon EV, select dealerships have started accepting bookings. It is expected to cost around Rs. 3-4 lakh more than the current model which starts at Rs. 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom).